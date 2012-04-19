Sponsors Get Star Turn At Scripps Upfront

Scripps Networks’ upfront road show rolled through the Windy City on Wednesday and programming strategy shared the stage of the historic Chicago Theater with marketing opportunities Scripps has created for its advertising clients.

“This is not a simulcast,” announced leadoff speaker Steve Gigliotti, president for national ad sales and marketing, making a point that many networks have stopped putting on a live presentation in the Second City.

Gigliotti went on to state that Scripps’ lifestyle networks not only attract an upscale audience that’s unusually receptive to advertising message, but that it’s viewers have a “willingness to make purchases that cannot be duplicated by anyone else.”

After programming presentations by the individual networks, integrated marketing programs were presented as well.

Burton Jablin, president of the Scripps Home Group, talked about HGTV’s three home giveaway shows, noting that each one is filled with sponsors’ products. He also showed off a program All American Handyman which is in its third year with Sears as its sponsor and talked about how Nook created a campaign tied to the favorite books of David Bromstad, host of HGTV’s Color Splash, to distinguish it



from other tablets and e-readers.

(Jablin was undeterred by a glitch in the two systems that prevented him from showing some slides. He praised the AV crew for rewiring one of the systems and getting it back on line for later presenters.)

In a video, Greg Regis, senior VP of sales for Travel Channel talked about integrating BMW and Capital One into programs. The network also worked with Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol by highlighting locations from the film in its programming.

Karen Grinthal, senior VP for ad sales at Food Network and Cooking Channel, talked about how Kikkoman had a new product line integrated into a challenge on Iron Chef and how Food Network’s Great Food Truck Challenge inspired DoubleTree Hotels to create a truck that gave away free cookies. And in Restaurant Impossible, a series about the pursuit of perfection in a business, Lexus is integrated into the show open.

Finally Jon Steinlauf, Scripps executive VP for ad sales,, closed the presentation talking about a marketing program with Target that encompassed HGTV and a new show The High Low Project starring Sabrina Soto for home goods and Food Network Star’s Giada DiLaurentiis for food items.

After the program Target found that among the networks on which it bought ads, the two highest scoring for ad recall and message recall were HGTV and Food Network.

And isn’t that what media buyers are interested in?