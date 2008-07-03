Spike's Not-So-Subtle Message For ABC





I have been waiting for Spike to do something like this… presented below, in its entirety.

SPIKE TV CELEBRATES

“MXC, THE ORIGINAL, NOT THE RIPOFF,

WEEKEND”

JULY 5-6



They say imitation is the best form of flattery…



New York, NY, July 3, 2008 — Spike TV realizes that in the summer, some broadcast networks might be “lost” like a “desperate housewife” or an “ugly betty” in search of “bachelor” so they turn to imitating shows on cable. In honor of this, Spike TV celebrates “MXC, The Original, Not The Ripoff, Weekend” on July 5-6 as an homage to the network’s original series based on a wacky Japanese game show which debuted five years ago.

Using the actual footage from one of the most popular primetime Japanese reality game shows, “Takeshi’s Castle,” Spike TV’s “MXC” is re-written to create an entirely new comedic storyline. The series is not dubbed and there is not a single trace of literal translation from the original show. “MXC” has become so popular that many of the games featured in the Spike series such as Mudslingers and Log Jam can be seen in surprisingly similar forms on other networks.

“MXC, The Original, Not The Ripoff, Weekend” airs on Spike TV on Saturday, July 6 (9:00am-11:30am ET/PT) and Sunday, July 6 (3:30pm-5pm ET/PT).