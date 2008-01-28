Space Heater Likely Caused KREX Fire

It was probably a space heater that caused last week’s fire that brought on $6 million in damages at KREX Grand Junction, reports the AP (by way of the Colorado Springs Gazette).

The destroyed building once housed KREX and KFQX. The station transmitter is up and running and testing local feeds. "We’re back on the air seven days, three hours, and thirty minutes after the fire," said KREX engineer Phil Mowbry on the KREX site. "We’re running the network feed to test the transmitter and make sure everything’s OK."

Hoak Media owns KREX and manager KCQX.