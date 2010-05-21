Sorry, PTC, But Who Gives A $#*!?

In a shocking development, the Parents Television Council on Thursday expressed its displeasure with the title of CBS’s new William Shatner comedy, $#*! My Dad Says.

But CBS is hardly quaking in its boots, and nor should they be. CBS research chief David Poltrack, who famously knows a thing or two about using profanity, told me the network did plenty of research into the title and is completely comfortable with the result of the testing, which included focus groups.

For those of you wondering, CBS will use the word “bleep”–not the sound, the word–when referring to the blog-turned-show in promos and such.