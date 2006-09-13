Sorry, Jerry

My guess is that Jerry, who seemed mortally wounded, in the last episode of ER last season, doeesn't make it.

While NBC has been promoting the new-season start with footage of co-workers urging Jerry to hang in there, he is currently alive and well, tending bar on ABC's Men in Trees on another network.

Not really much suspense, it would seem, unless they keep him alive for occasional appearances. That might be a wise idea given that Trees is a bit of a pastiche without portfolio.

By John Eggerton