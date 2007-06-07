'Sopranos' Pastoral

I love the new A&E Sopranos commercial, which sees various characters in mobster-esque situations, only they're farm folk out in the country. There are the farmers embracing and kissing like old goombas, the general store proprietor warily eyeing a woman as she grabs a bag of ice, only to reveal something horrific left behind in the freezer, the youths going medeival on a bicycle with a pair of baseball bats, and a tractor-ignition scene straight out of the opening scene in Casino.

Love the languid pace, love the sepia shading, love it all.

Here it is.