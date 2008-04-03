Something Fishy in Tbilisi
Interesting story in the NY Times today about News Corp.’s difficulties in navigating the tricky world of post-Soviet media. Georgia station Imedi, which News Corp. is a partner in, has broadcast for all of about two weeks since a government crackdown in November, losing, according to one estimate, about $8 million in ad revenue.
The Georgia government thinks the station played a part in a bloody riot last fall, and has made life increasingly difficult for the station. Furthermore, News Corp.’s local partner, a billionaire named Badri Patarkatshishvili, dropped dead of a heart attack last month. The government had accused him of sparking the riot, so his death is seen by some as a bit hinky.
And you thought dealing with Kevin Martin was tough.
