Something 'Better' to Watch

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Meredith’s homespun syndie program Better, here’s a snippet of the women’s show, featuring an interview on domestic violence with Jewel and a bit on how gossiping affects your health.

Our new issue has a story on the growth of Better from a local show in Portland to a syndicated success airing in 39 markets as of next week. Unlike most other syndicated shows, GMs like that Better has windows built into the show for local inserts.

Says WPRI Providence President/General Manager Jay Howell, who debuts the show on Fox affiliate WNAC: “It’s a chance to work with advertisers in ways other than 30-second commercials. This allows them to go deeper in terms of what they have to offer.”