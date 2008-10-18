Someone At NBC On-Air Creative Gets It

So I am watching tonight’s Saturday Night Live, which featured surprise guests Alec Baldwin, Mark Wahlberg and Oliver Stone, and not-so-surprise guest Sarah Palin. It has been pretty funny, but the real surprise for me was an ad at the start of the commercial break:



“Miss the real Sarah Palin on SNL? Check it out at NBC.com.”



Way to be ahead of the game NBC, at least until you get that dedicated SNL site up and running. Now all you have to do is get those clips up. Fast. It’s already up on YouTube. Seriously.