SoCal 'Station Fire' Threatens KABC, KCBS Towers

The wildfire approaching Mt. Wilson in Southern California is threatening the broadcast towers of KCBS and KABC, reports the L.A. Times in a front-page story.

“If you receive ABC7 by off-air antenna, you could lose our ABC7 signal,” KABC said in a e-mail bulletin.

According to the KTLA Website, the fire was about two miles from Mt. Wilson last night. Mt. Wilson is home to numerous broadcast towers belonging to Los Angeles TV and radio outlets. Officials figured Mt. Wilson would be overrun with flames by 7 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters were pulled off the mountain.

Here’s the view from on top of Mt. Wilson.

As of 8 p.m. local time Sunday, some 42,500 acres had burned in the Station Fire.