SoCal Manhunt Coverage Shifts to Snow

The LA television reporters covering the search for fugitive Christopher Dorner, wanted in the shooting death of a police officer and a pair of civilians, are up against some rough terrain as the manhunt shifts to Big Bear Lake, a few hours west of Los Angeles.

It’s 27 degrees and snowy there, prompting the police to shift from an aerial search to a door to door one, reports KTLA.com:

Schools were also locked down on Thursday, as a fatigue-clad SWAT officers began combing the area following the discovery of Dorner’s burned out pickup truck.

About 125 officers would eventually be used to search hundreds of homes door-to-door and follow what was believed to be Dorner’s trail.

The ski destination is filled with seasonal cabins, which will make the search a challenge, reports NBCLosAngeles.com.

“He could easily get into a cabin and lay low for weeks, and no one would even know it,” said visitor Paul Bergmann.

“The entire town is on edge,” reports a KNBC reporter on the scene.

The forecast calls for 3-6 inches in Big Bear.