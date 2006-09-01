Snafu, Take Two

Congressman Christopher Shays, being interviewed remotely for CNN's Situation Room Thursday on his change-of-heart on the Iraq war, abruptly stopped, saying he heard voices in the background. King waited, but Shays repeated the observation.

After Kyra Phillips' open mike miscue earlier this week, perhaps he was taking no chances.Anchor John King, subbing for Wolf Blitzer on the show, broke to commercial saying the network would try to work out the technological "gremlins" by the time they returned.

They hadn't been worked out, however, with King saying they were stilll having technical issues and throwing it to Zain Verjee for another story.

King then returned to the Connecticut Republican, apologizing for the snafu, which was not repeated.

By John Eggerton