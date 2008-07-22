SLC Stations' Interviews Subpoenaed

Prosecutors investigating bribery allegations in the Utah Republican treasurer’s races have subpoenaed footage of the candidates from KUTV and KSL Salt Lake City.

Reports The Salt Lake Tribune:

The subpoena demands copies of "edited and unedited versions of interviews" with former Rep. Mark Walker, his opponent deputy treasurer Richard Ellis and Curtis.

Walker and Ellis allegedly negotiated about a deal by which Ellis would receive a 50 percent pay raise and keep his job if he dropped out of the treasurer’s race. Ellis claimed that Walker had told him that an unnamed state legislator had assured him the money would be available.





KSL news director Con Psarras says the Bonneville-owned station will cooperate:

"Our lawyers are reviewing it, but we’ll comply at some point. Much of what we recorded on camera we aired, so there’s not a secret aside that I’m aware of."