Sinclair's Subchannels Get Much Less 'Cool'

Sinclair and the music videos digi-channel TheCoolTV have parted ways, according to various reports on the web, along with the Subchannel Report newsletter.

That would be a huge blow for TheCoolTV.

Two CoolTV reps did not respond to my queries this morning.

In February 2010, Sinclair and CoolTV announced a deal for the channel to air in 34 Sinclair markets, representing 24 million homes. David Amy, CFO at Sinclair, had said at the time it “could be a perfect fit for the mobile television model.”

Amy has not yet returned my call from this morning.

CoolTV airs a mix of old-MTV style music videos and live concerts.

But, apparently, not on Sinclair stations.