Sinclair's Subchannels Get Much Less 'Cool'
Sinclair and the music videos digi-channel TheCoolTV have parted ways, according to various reports on the web, along with the Subchannel Report newsletter.
That would be a huge blow for TheCoolTV.
Two CoolTV reps did not respond to my queries this morning.
In February 2010, Sinclair and CoolTV announced a deal for the channel to air in 34 Sinclair markets, representing 24 million homes. David Amy, CFO at Sinclair, had said at the time it “could be a perfect fit for the mobile television model.”
Amy has not yet returned my call from this morning.
CoolTV airs a mix of old-MTV style music videos and live concerts.
But, apparently, not on Sinclair stations.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.