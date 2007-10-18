Simon Says: Intriguing 'Wire' Article

There’s a very long and very good story in the new New Yorker on David Simon and how his critically adored HBO show The Wire comes together each season. Particularly compelling are bits on Simon’s crime reporter past at the Baltimore Sun, which informs most every aspect of the show, and how those who’ve wronged Simon in his prior lives–at least in his eyes–tend to pop up as villains in the series.

Simon comes off as a brilliant, if boorish, taskmaster in the piece. Called "Stealing Life," Margaret Talbot’s gem is here.