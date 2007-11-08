Silverman Swings for the Fences

If you haven’t had a chance to read the Ben Silverman profile in Esquire–and there’s a very good chance Ben took a poke at you in it–it’s here. (By the way, who knew Esquire was still publishing?)

Silverman’s well-documented taste for early A.M. revelry is detailed, as is his distaste for network rivals Steve McPherson and Kevin Reilly. McPherson gets the worst of it: "He’s a moron," says Silverman, who then goes on to call the ABC boss "a miserable guy stuck operating as an executive."

Writer Matthew Belloni points out how Silverman always seems to be trailed by an NBC publicist or two, presumably to sweep up the mess and appease the aggrieved parties with free DVDs of Heroes and The Office.