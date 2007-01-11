Silverman "drags" Kimmel into cameo

Whether or not you were planning on watching Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Program, it might be worth tuning in to see a cameo by her boyfriend, Jimmy Kimmel.

Apparently, the ABC late-night host is completely leaving his Man Show persona in the past, as he will appear on Silverman in drag.

Kimmel will appear as “Joan the Dispatcher,” though not for very long.

“If you blink you will miss it,” she says of her beau’s appearance.

Here's hoping he didn't tape the episode during his recent "Beard Week."

By Ben Grossman