Silverman, Conchords in Emmy Battle of the Bands?

Last year was all about “D**k in a Box.” This year belongs to “I’m F***in’ Matt Damon.”

After a bleeped version aired on Saturday Night Live, “D**k in a Box,” featuring Justin Timberlake, Andy Samberg and two suggestively positioned gift boxes, went viral and ultimately picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

This year, “I’m F***in’ Matt Damon,” Sarah Silverman’s musical confession to boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel—which has drawn millions of views online and spawned a retort from Kimmel (“I’m F***in’ Ben Affleck”)—is up for the award.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLtY40hLI0o[/embed]

It’s a good bet Silverman will walk away with the Emmy. But what about Bret and Jemaine? The Kiwi comedy duo picked up two nods, for “The Most Beautiful Girl (In the Room)” and “Inner City Pressure” from their HBO series Flight of the Conchords.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hd2cfEUaZvQ[/embed]

I can only hope the producers of the Emmy broadcast in September see fit to invite Silverman and Damon and the Conchords to perform live….

By Joel Topcik