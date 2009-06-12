Signing Off 60 Years After Signing On

Similar to what my colleague Eggerton unearthed about WJHL having the man that signed the Tennessee station on 65 years ago do the sign-off today, WAGA Atlanta invited former engineer Paul Cram–who signed the station on back in ‘49–to shut off the analog signal.

Cram, who turns 100 in the fall, did the honors during WAGA’s noon news.

The Fox O&O marked its 60th birthday a few months ago with a range of vintage programming from its history.