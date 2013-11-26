Showtime's Nevins Honored At Friends Of the Saban Community Clinic Gala

The Friends of the Saban Community Clinic honored David Nevins, Showtime Network Inc.'s president of entertainment, (pictured left with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti) at their 37th annual dinner gala on Monday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nevins was feted along with clinic board member Eric Siegel for their support of the Clinic, which aims to improve health care access for families in Los Angeles.

The Showtime exec received the Friends Leadership Award while Siegel was presented with the Lenny Somberg Award.

The dinner gala was hosted by House of Lies' Don Cheadle and Kristen bell (pictured right), raising more than $1.3 million to date this year. Proceeds go toward the Clinic's medical, dental and behavioral health services.

Attendees listened to a musical performance by The Fray and the comedic stylings of Sarah Silverman.

Notable guests included Masters of Sex's Beau Bridges and Lizzy Caplan; Shameless costars Steve Howey and William H. Macy; Ray Donovan's Paula Malcomson; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who presented Nevins with his award; House of Lies' Emmy Rossum and Ben Schwartz; and The Talk's Julie Chen.

(Photos by Eric Charbonneau)