The Short Life of Brian

ABC chick drama What About Brian will apparently have its last airing of the season next week.

Last night, ABC promoted the next expisode as the season finale, which makes this one of the shortest seasons on record since, if memory serves me, the show has only aired four times.

It was a late-season fill-in–entertainment shows only got half a season following Monday Night Football's run, though that will change next year with the game's move to ESPN. It was a vast improvement over terrible reality show, The Miracle Workers Monday night at 10, which along with The Bachelor had filled the time period since MNF.

By John Eggerton