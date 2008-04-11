Sharing NAB Content Via Social Media

Speaking of Lost Remote, those guys have something pretty forward-thinking planned for NAB. Bergman has set up Flickr and YouTube groups so that people can share photos and video from the show in Vegas.

It’s pretty meta-wild when you think about it: You could watch user-generated video about an RTNDA session–such as "Making User-Generated Content Part of Your Overall Strategy Online, and On Air"–that’s focused on user-generated video.

Now that’s cutting edge.