Ratings results for Tuesday’s election coverage came in today, and the results remained depressing for CNN. The network that started it all continued its downward trend, coming in fourth to Fox, MSNBC and sister net HLN. And Fox crushed everyone, with four million viewers compared to MSNBC’s 974,000.

Those problems probably partly explain why TVNewser wrote about a shake-up at CNN today: Mark Nelson, who has overseen CNN Productions since 2005, is departing, and Scott Matthews is leaving his position as head of live programming to head up a combined CNN Productions and investigative unit. Jody Gottlieb, CNN Productions’ executive director, also is leaving.

Meanwhile, Soledad O’Brien’s star is on the rise, with her In America franchise expanding in 2010. That unit will add more than 12 jobs, continues TVNewser, and will be headed by Bart Feder, SVP of current programming.