Sex and the Capitol City

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker was among those named to the Washington-based President’s Committee on the Arts & Humanities, along with a number of other actresses, actors, dancers and creative types.

Among the other familiar names announced Monday were Alfred Woodard, Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker, Edward Norton, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

In September, the president named commercial theater producer Margo Lion (Hairspray, Angels In America) and AFI founder and TV/film producer and playwrite George Stevens Jr. as co-chairs of the committee. Mary Schmidt Campbell, dean of the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, was named vice chairman.

PCAH’s executive director is Rachel Goslins, independent TV and film producer, attorney and wife of FCC chairman Julius Genachowski.

PCAH, which was created during the administration of President Ronald Reagan, himself a former film and TV figure, is charged with advocating for the value of the arts and humanities. This includes working with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).