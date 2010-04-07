Series Of Tube Socks

Activist groups stung by the U.S. Court Of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit’s smackdown of the FCC’s BitTorrent decision wasted no time trying to leverage it into civic action and funds.

Free Press sent out an e-mail Wednesday (April 7) with a form letter to the FCC commissioners saying the FCC “must reclassify broadband as a “telecommunications service” so that it can keep the Internet open and free of corporate gatekeepers.”

The court said the commission had not justified the ancillary authority it asserted in finding Comcast in violation of its network neutrality guidelines, which accompanied its decision under former chairmen to classify broadband as a more lightly regulated Title I information service.

Public Knowledge, whose complaint at the FCC about Comcast’s impeding of BitTorrent’s peer-to-peer traffic helped generate the FCC order, sent out an e-mail asking for funds. “The big telephone and cable companies may have won this battle but they have yet to win the war,” the e-mail said, adding “the big ISPs will spare no expense in fighting our attempts to ensure that broadband Internet is properly regulated. In this fight, we’re going to need all the help we can get. CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE NOW.”

Donations of at least $75 earn premiums including a pair of “cut the cord” scissors and a pair of “series of tubes” tube socks, a reference to the now infamous description of the ‘net by former Senator Ted Stevens.