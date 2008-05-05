Self-Serve Web Ads for Fox

Some Fox stations will soon allow smaller advertisers to create their own display and video Web ads through an auction system, reports Lost Remote. FIM Adstore (FIM stands for Fox Interactive Media) also connects advertisers to producers and writers to take care of their creative needs.

The Adstore model sounds a bit like Google’s plan for TV advertising, which director Michael Steib talks about here, though it appears Adstore is only for station sites.

An outfit called ClickZ unearthed Fox’s plans at a Drilling Down on Local conference in Seattle.

"We’re capturing that market where small businesses can create their own ads without having a lot of touchpoints," FIM Senior VP/GM Ron Berryman told ClickZ.