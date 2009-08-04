Searching For Signs of New FCC Commissioners

New Republican FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker was on the job Tuesday, and New Democrat Mignon Clyburn was “in and out” of the FCC headquarters building, expected to be settled in by Wednesday, according to a highly-placed source.

Baker was sworn in last Friday, while Clyburn became official Monday in a ceremony in her native South Carolina.

Neither has yet been electronically ensconced on the FCC Web site, which at press time only listed Chairman Julius Genachowski and commissioners Michael Copps and Robert McDowell. The two newest members also drew blanks on the “people search” portion of the FCC site that lists phone numbers and e-mail addresses.

Look for them to get Web billing pretty soon, however, since Web-friendliness is part of Genachowski’s FCC charter.