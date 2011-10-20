Seacrest Tops TV Names on Fortune’s ‘40 Under 40’

Ryan Seacrest topped the list of TV industry names on Fortune’s annual “40 Under 40” feature published Thursday, ranking number 13.

Other young TV types making the cut were Univision Networks President Cesar Conde (#14), CBS News President David Rhodes (#17) and CNN anchor Erin Burnett (#33).

Television was better represented on the list this year than in 2010, when only one name (Conde) was recognized. The 37-year-old exec dropped two spots this year though, from 12th to 14th.

