Scripps Stations Offer Financial Wisdom

The Scripps stations are in the process of rolling out new "Financial Survival Guide" microsites, such as this one launched today on WMAR Baltimore’s Website. It features money saving tips, local and national financial news, and interactive calculators to help users figure out the likes of car payments, investments and insurance costs.

The model was created by corporate, with each station adding its own local touches.

Here’s KJRH Tulsa’s, with a digestible overview of President-Elect Obama’s stimulus program, job-hunting tips from a Monster.com writer and the various pay scales for over 800 jobs–not to mention a bank sponsorship and an auto dealer ad.