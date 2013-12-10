Is Scripps in the Market For Some Granite?

Scripps brass toured Granite-owned WKBW Buffalo last week, according to Buffalo Business First. Scripps and Sinclair are among those interested in the Granite Broadcasting stations, says the paper.

The stations include ones in Syracuse, Detroit and San Francisco.

Silver Point Capital backs Granite.

Scripps has been mostly quiet on the acquisitions front since grabbing the McGraw-Hill quartet over two years ago, though it did pick up the digital news platform Newsy for $35 million yesterday.