Scripps: Homegrown Access Shows Start Strong

Let’s Ask America and The List, the closely watched homegrown access shows from Scripps, are off to a promising start four weeks in, says Bob Sullivan, Scripps’ vice president of content.

The programs, a game show and a news mag, replaced Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! in seven markets.

In Scripps’ home market of Cincinnati, both programs did a 4 household rating/7 share in the first four weeks.

Scripps says the new shows converted 37% of available audience in adults 25-54 in the seven markets, ahead of the 27% Wheel and Jeopardy! did through the first four weeks of the season last year. The newbies are also stronger in women 25-54.

“Those are numbers we’re very happy with,” says Sullivan.

The rookies will continue to evolve. “We are all eyes and ears as to what the customer tells us,” Sullivan says.

The programs’ principals will be at NATPE early next year, talking up Let’s Ask America to stations outside the Scripps group.