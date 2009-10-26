Score Major Points With Your Boss--GM of the Year Nominations Now Accepted

Broadcasting & Cable is now accepting nominations for Station General Manager of the Year in markets 1-25, 26-50 and 51-plus, along with a new category–Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year, which can either be an individual or a station.

Which station GM out there did the best job of not only weathering the awful economic storm in 2009, but actually came up with some fresh ideas to grow the business? Who did the best job of broadcasting to the local community–and turning it into favorable revenue?

And for the Multiplatform Broadcaster award, who really rose to the occasion in terms of using the digital spectrum and all the multi-media platforms (web, digital channel, mobile) available these days to broadcasters?

The details and the nomination form appear here.

And here: www.broadcastingcable.com/GMOY

Your nominee will have a much better chance of winning the honor if you take a few minutes to describe their accomplishments this year in the form provided.

Winners will be saluted/profile in one of our issues in December.