Schwag Watch: HGTV Mailboxing
And today's winner of the "seriously, what in the world was the flack thinking when they ordered this one" award goes to: HGTV's new show Bought & Sold.
Witness the waste of money that arrived not once, not twice, but three times today at B&C HQ. Yes, that is a plastic mailbox.
So, just to reiterate, today HGTV sent us three 3 lb. boxes measuring 15.25" x 15.25" x 3.5" each containing a plastic mailbox, a folder, a CD and a DVD, a press release and a small booklet.
The saddest part? Now we've kind of given HGTV the coverage they were looking for. Sigh.
By Garth Johnston
