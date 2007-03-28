Schwag Watch: HGTV Mailboxing

And today's winner of the "seriously, what in the world was the flack thinking when they ordered this one" award goes to: HGTV's new show Bought & Sold.

Witness the waste of money that arrived not once, not twice, but three times today at B&C HQ. Yes, that is a plastic mailbox.

So, just to reiterate, today HGTV sent us three 3 lb. boxes measuring 15.25" x 15.25" x 3.5" each containing a plastic mailbox, a folder, a CD and a DVD, a press release and a small booklet.

The saddest part? Now we've kind of given HGTV the coverage they were looking for. Sigh.

By Garth Johnston