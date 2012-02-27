Schuchardt named MSLO's top digital officer

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia continues to make changes at the top, with Karen Schuchardt named senior vice president of digital media sales.

Schuchardt comes to MSLO from Viacom, where most recently she was vice president of convergent ad sales. Prior to Viacom, she was an account executive at Google and Yahoo! She started her career as a marketing, sales and service representative at Ford.

Last week, Gael Towey was promoted to chief integration and creative director at the company, while Kerry Tucker was promoted to SVP of partner marketing, with both execs reporting to MSLO President/COO Lisa Gersh.