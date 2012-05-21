Santos, Smith move up to co-EP roles at 'Wilkos,' 'Springer'

Selina Santos and Kerry Smith each have been promoted at NBCUniversal’s The Steve Wilkos Show and The Jerry Springer Show.

Santos is now co-executive producer of Wilkos, while Smith will perform the same role at Springer, said Rachelle Wilkos, wife of Steve, who executive produces both programs.

Santos has been supervising producer of Wilkos since the show premiered in 2007. Prior to that, she had been senior producer of Springer since 2004, and was coordinating producer since 2000. Santos started at Jerry Springer in 1998 as an associate producer and was promoted to producer within a year.

Prior to that, Santo was an account executive at Telemundo from 1998-99, and she began her career at Prime Cable in Chicago where she was an ad sales executive.

Smith has been supervising producer at Jerry Springer since 2008. She started there in 1999 and like Santos, was promoted to producer within a year. In 2007, she was raised to senior producer.

Prior to joining Springer, Smith was a producer at Media Broadcast Network in Las Vegas.