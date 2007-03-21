Sandler Pinch Hits for Letterman
By B&C Staff
Viewers of CBS' Late Night With David Letterman will see a first tonight, as Adam Sandler subs for a flu-ridden Letterman. Sandler was originally scheduled to be a guest on the show.
It's Sandler's first time in the interviewer's seat, and reports say that he practices on-air with his dog, Meatball.
Tune in tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET.
