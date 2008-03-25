San Diego, West Virginia and OMVC

Already hard at work in his new office in San Diego is RAY SCHONBAK, whose official title is Vice President and General Manager of Tribune’s KSWB. Yep, that’s the station that will become a FOX affiliate August 1. In advance of the switch, Ray’s going to be ramping up their news coverage, so my guess he’ll be neck-deep in resumes, phone slips, emails, tapes, DVD’s and the like starting right now. He’s a 30 year vet of the biz, having worked in New Orleans, Orlando and Portland (no word if it was Oregon or Maine). His most recent gig was that of Indianapolis-based Emmis Television.

Another pro who has worked in New Orleans, at WGNO-WNOL to be exact, is BETH STILES, just named General Sales Manager of NBC affil WSAZ in Charleston-Huntington West Virginia. She’ll be gawking at the hills after her ‘flat-as-a-pancake’ Texas background. She’ll be transitioning from FOX’s KDFW in Dallas. She also graduated from Texas Tech in Lubbock, where she probably had my cousin as a professor! I wonder if she has one of those ironic T-shirts that says “Ski Lubbock”? Small world. Good luck on the new slot, Beth. Oh, wait, I forgot to tell you WSAZ is part of Gray Television.

OK, this is a quiz. What is OMVC? Give yourself two gold stars if you said Open Mobile Video Coalition, which is, of course, a voluntary association of TV types who are out to accelerate the development of mobile digital video here in the US. Well, the reason we mention it is that they have a new Executive Director. And she’s a real pro. The she in question is ANNE SCHELLE who comes over from being a partner at Actium Advisors. The Emory grad has a long and distinguished background in the mobile and telecom sector. Great to hear, Anne.

