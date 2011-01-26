Saluting My Palm Desert 'Tweeps'

I’m not sure exactly how or why this happened, but my Twitter feeds suddenly got hot in the Southern California desert over the last week or so.

It started around last Tuesday, when Cuts and Curls Salon (@cutsandcurls) out of Palm Desert, Calif began following me (@StationBiz) on Twitter.

Half an hour later, it was Afsaneh Shades Salon (@AfsanehShades), Cuts and Curls’ neighbor in Palm Desert.

The next day, a plumber out of Thousand Palms, California called J. Anthony Services (@JAnthonyServ) began following me. Farley Pavers (@FarleyPavers) followed, then Cafe Des Beaux-Arts, both of Palm Desert.

DIY Natural Facelift (@DIYNatFacelift). scartreatmentclinic (@scartreatcenter). The Slice Pizzera (@ TheSlicePizza) of Rancho Mirage. Paper Doll Interiors, La Bella Cuccina, Lamppost Post, all in and around Palm Desert.

I don’t get why the demand for local TV related tweets in the Palm Desert region suddenly got so big.

Whatever the reason, hello to all my friends in DMA No. 145!