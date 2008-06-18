Sales on the East of us

Cox Media in Hampton Roads, that most lovely coastal area of Virginia, has named JUANITA WASCO to Account Executive for Cox Media GoScouts HOMES Team. She comes to the cabler from being an Internet AE at NBC affil, LIN-owned WAVY in Portsmouth. She has also worked in the HR department and as Credit/Payroll Manager for WAVY. Good Sellin’ Juanita!

Further up East in New York, BRIAN OFFUTT is the new Senior VP of Creative Operations for Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group. He’s going to take care of all the operational, financial, technology and human resources processes for Nick’s Creative Resources and On-Air departments. The Harvard grad has two degrees from the Cambridge institution: undergrad and MBA. He’s has also worked in the consumer products division of Nick & Viacom and for Lorne Michael’s B roadway Entertainment and IMG to highlight a few. Congrats!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.