RTNDA, Fisher and Telestream

Congrats to STACEY WOELFEL, who is the Chairman-Elect for the Radio-Television News Directors Association. What better slot for a guy who teaches at the celebrated Mizzou J-school as well as serves as News Director of KOMU-TV in Columbia, MO. Missouri is the Show Me state, of course, and that seems to go along with great news folks. If you’re from St. Louis, Stacey…what high school did you go to?

The lush Pacific Northwest is the region that LARRY ROBERTSis now in charge of in his new role at Fisher Broadcasting. Based in Boise (that’s fun to say 3x), Larry is the GM of CBS affiliate, KBCI-TV, and Telefutura affiliate, KUNB. With his new title of Regional Vice President and General Manager, he’ll work directly with the leadership teams at the other Fisher CBS and Univision affiliated television stations in Yakima, Tri-Cities, and Walla Walla, WA, and in Idaho Falls and Lewiston, ID. Congrats Larry. You have a great smile, even if I can’t get the picture to load for the site!





It’s a good thing some things that happen in Vegas don’t stay there, or we wouldn’t know about STEVE ELLIS, who was hired as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Telestream. They provide digital media workflow solutions and grabbed Steve while at NAB. Steve has a background in sales at Pinnacle Video Systems, Vizrt Americas and Chyron. He’ll be based in the Northeast. Congrats.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.