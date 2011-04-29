The Royal Wedding

The world tuned in to watch Prince William marry Kate Middleton on April 29. The following are comments from around the web, compiled by B&C:

“The coverage rivaled the best of Super Bowl Sunday, when networks fill hours with fluff leading up to the game itself. Here, the game was the wedding, and this cute young couple was the Super Bowl.” Richard Huff, NY Daily News

“Don’t get me wrong; I don’t mind that the world took a break from bad news to gawk at the wedding today. Life-cycle events are important. Collective celebrations are human. Traditions are important, too, and the royals and their voluminous staff made sure this was a wholly traditional affair.” Joanna Weiss,The Boston Globe

“[I]t was spectacular. But mostly the hoopla was a lesson in just how many hours some of the highest-paid television journalists in the world can spend discussing a bridal dress they have not seen while watching people they do not know mill about in Westminster Abbey wearing large hats.” Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Most of the networks covered the event the way they would the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - with run-on and often repetitive commentary from their A-teams of talking heads — Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira for NBC, Barbara Walters, Diane Sawyer, David Muir and Roberts for ABC, short-timer Katie Couric for CBS, Piers Morgan and Anderson Cooper for CNN.” David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“But even at a time when England finds itself in political, social, and economic turmoil no more intense than in that of Game of Thrones, the wedding was, on its glittering surface, a momentary respite from anxiety and worry, as two people launched themselves into a private union and a new public life.” Ken Tucker, Entertainment Weekly