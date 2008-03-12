Rough Reporting in SC
Here’s some pretty wild video of the WSPA Spartanburg (SC) news crew getting pummeled while trying to report a story on a murder suspect in Union, South Carolina. Rival WYFF was kind enough to record the whole encounter as the reporter and cameraman got roughed up by three female relatives of the suspect.
