Romney Calls Out TV Debate Networks in Explaining Loss

After losing the presidential election last week, Mitt Romney is out spinning why he failed to unseat Barack Obama. In addition to Romney calling out Obama policies like the DREAM Act and Obamacare that benefited Hispanics, as ABC News notes, he also criticized the TV networks that hosted primary debates, specifically CNN and NBC.

According to audio from a call Romney held with donors on Wednesday, ABC News reports he suggested for the next election cycle the GOP should “agree that we’re gonna do, you know, I don’t know, eight debates, and we’re gonna, we’re gonna do one a month, and we’re gonna pick stations that are reasonable, it’s not all gonna be done by CNN and NBC, alright, I mean we’re gonna try and guide this process so that it’s designed to showcase the best of our people as opposed to showcasing liberals beating the heck out of us.”

Romney also criticized the large number of primary debates, saying donors should pressure the party to limit the primary process in 2016. “We had 20 Republican debates, that was absolutely nuts, it opened us up to gaffes and to material that could be used against us in the general, and we were fighting these debates for a year, and the incumbent president just sat back and laughed.”

A shorter primary process with fewer three-ring circus-style debates? I think that’s something both parties can finally agree on.