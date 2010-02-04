Roberts: NBC.Com Content Will Not Move To TV Everywhere

Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts has assured a House subcommittee that NBC.com content will not be migrated to the Comcast/Time Warner TV Everywhere model, which limits access to content to their cable subscribers.

Roberts was testifying at a House Communications & Internet Subcommittee hearing on the proposed $30 billion meld of the two companies.

Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher elicited that guarantee after expressing concern the new company could limit access to online content.

Roberts assured the committee that Comcast’s traditional content would continue to be made available on a nondiscriminatory basis as well. “We will be well served to make content available to all the players in the marketplace,” he said. “We want to see the content available and growing for the consumer.”