Rob Feder Won't Be Watching the Fifth Hour of 'Good Day Chicago'

I guess it’s safe to say Chicago Sun-Times TV critic Rob Feder is no fan of Good Day Chicago on Fox O&O WFLD.

"The worst morning show on Chicago television isn’t getting any better," he writes.

"But it is getting longer."

Feder seems to think the Good Day talent is a bit of a misnomer.

"In the year [Mike Barz and Jan Jeffcoat] been on together, the pair’s chemistry has gone from bad to worse," he writes. "While Barz alternates between appearing smug and bored, Jeffcoat still comes off like a lost newcomer most days."