Rob Feder Won't Be Watching the Fifth Hour of 'Good Day Chicago'
I guess it’s safe to say Chicago Sun-Times TV critic Rob Feder is no fan of Good Day Chicago on Fox O&O WFLD.
"The worst morning show on Chicago television isn’t getting any better," he writes.
"But it is getting longer."
Feder seems to think the Good Day talent is a bit of a misnomer.
"In the year [Mike Barz and Jan Jeffcoat] been on together, the pair’s chemistry has gone from bad to worse," he writes. "While Barz alternates between appearing smug and bored, Jeffcoat still comes off like a lost newcomer most days."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.