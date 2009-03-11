Review: NBC's 'The Chopping Block'

NBC’s new restaurant-themed reality TV show The Chopping Block debuts March 11 at 8 p.m. EST. Here are some early reviews of the show from TV critics:

“Bottom Line: It’s not “Hell’s Kitchen,” merely an incredible simulation.”



-Ray Richmond, The Hollywood Reporter

“Not everyone dreams of opening a fusion bistro or perfecting a vol-au-vent, but many feel that they had a tougher time learning their trade than younger, mollycoddled and overly entitled upstarts. And for those, “The Chopping Block” cuts just right.”



-Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times



“There is a kind of baseline entertainment value to all such contests — we’re a species that will watch turtles race — and while I’d make no great claims for “The Chopping Block,” it’s watchable enough.”



-Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times



“The Chopping Block,” like [show host, chef Marco Pierre] White, just might be too bland for American audiences.”



-Mark A. Perigard, The Boston Herald



“The Chopping Block” stirs in ingredients from so many reality shows it’s a wonder this gruel has any flavor at all.”



-Brian Lowry, Variety



“Reason to watch: You’ll gain new appreciation for ‘Top Chef.’ Bottom Line: Enjoyable only if you enjoy watching people–and networks–making fools of themselves.”



-Erica Marcus, Newsday



“If NBC were in the restaurant business, the way contestants in “The Chopping Block” hope to be, it might be serving day-old bread.”



-Ellen Gray, Philadelphia Daily News