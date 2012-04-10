Rest in Peace, Edward Harbert II

I’m sad to report the death of Edward Harbert II, a veteran of The Tonight Show, the New York Times Co., and World War II.

Edward is the father of Ted Harbert, NBC Broadcasting chairman. He was 88, and died of natural causes in Westwood, California.

I got to know Mr. Harbert a tiny bit when I profiled Ted for our Hall of Fame issue last fall. He spoke with enormous pride of Ted, and mentioned how Ted’s birth was announced on The Tonight Show moments after it occurred. He was a pleasure to speak with.

“He got his start in the television business at age 2½-3 minutes,” said Mr. Harbert. “He’s got to be one of the only people in the U.S. to have their birth announced on network television.”

The Wrap has details on Edward’s colorful life here.