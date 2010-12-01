Reports that Wood will go to OWN premature

Terry Wood is leaving CBS Television Distribution at the end of the year, but she’s not going to OWN, as the New York Post reported today.

“Absolutely not true,” OWN CEO Christina Norman told the New York Times, and that quote is being emphatically reiterated by a spokeswoman.

That Wood, CTD’s president of creative affairs and development, might return to her Oprah roots seemed like a possibility when word leaked on Monday night that she was exiting CTD. Some 12 years ago, Wood came to Paramount from Harpo, where she was executive director of development. She remained at Paramount through the company’s merger with King World to become fully part of CBS Television.

Wood continued to work closely with Harpo throughout her tenure at CTD, working on Oprah spin-offs Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray. Still, Harpo is not OWN, even though both companies were spawned by Winfrey.