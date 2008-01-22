Report: Cards Slugger Bans KTVI

Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, incorrectly named in the Mitchell Report by KTVI St. Louis, has banned the Fox station from reporting on him, reports the St. Louis Journal-Register. According to the story, Pujols asked the Cards’ media relations guy to boot a reporter and cameraman from his press conference.

"The KTVI duo watched Monday’s news conference from the corner of the room with the camera off and did not particpate," the story reads.

Thanks to TVNewsday for the link.