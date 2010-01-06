Rentrak Grabs Another Station Client

Rentrak has signed up another station customer for its ratings service, reports MediaPost. LIN’s WWHO Columbus, a CW affiliate, has inked a contract for Rentrak’s “StationView Essentials” service. LIN confirms that the station has parted ways with Nielsen.

Rentrak has slowly been raising its profile as it offers stations an alternative to Nielsen.

Reports MediaPost:

The deal follows similar ones announced in recent weeks with Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sunflower Broadcasting, and comes as Nielsen Co. has begun the process of transitioning its local TV ratings to a controversial set of time-shifted data streams that have the major spot TV buying agencies and advertisers up in arms.

A few weeks ago, Sinclair announced it was testing the StationView Essentials program in four markets, including Columbus.